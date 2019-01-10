The partial federal government shutdown is now in its 20th day, and some affected workers took to the streets today in a union-organized march to demand a resolution:

#Developing @Fox5DC: The furloughed federal workers rally has concluded. The protest now moving on a pre-planned walk to a park near White House. Participants chanting “End the #shutdown” pic.twitter.com/PCHyrCJmsB — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) January 10, 2019

Members & supporters of the National Air Controllers Association and others protest the partial federal government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 10, 2019: https://t.co/anYv2bcwoU. Congress & Trump remain at a budget stalemate.

Photos by Pat Benic/Kevin Dietsch @UPI. pic.twitter.com/aMSyo082el — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) January 10, 2019

Government workers protest outside White House on shutdown day 20 https://t.co/CUxOM5vHMk pic.twitter.com/POGQsMwvI2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2019

Yahoo News, which called it “Trump’s shutdown,” showed signs such as “My landlord is calling” and “My job is not another brick in your wall”:

One of several protests from furloughed government workers in DC today. Seems shutdown day 20 was the limit to push them into demonstrating on the streets. I spoke to one epa worker with a sign saying my landlord is calling pic.twitter.com/Gyz4cTNXx5 — Conor Duffy (@conorduffynews) January 10, 2019

No federal paydays have yet been missed, but barring a last-minute deal between the White House and Democrats, tomorrow would be the first.

WHY is her landlord calling?

Tomorrow will be the first day they are without a paycheck. #Fact — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 10, 2019

1. To date, no Federal employee has missed a check. 1st wld be tomorrow

2. They will be fully paid for this time off

3. This is a organized event — Peter J. Dawson (@PeterDawsonUSA) January 10, 2019

Tell these jack-wagons to protest outside Pelosi’s office. https://t.co/LC2NqHkE3S — Euphonius Bugnuts (@EuphoniusNuts) January 10, 2019

Since these protests are union-organized that’s probably never going to happen.