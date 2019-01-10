The partial federal government shutdown is now in its 20th day, and some affected workers took to the streets today in a union-organized march to demand a resolution:

Yahoo News, which called it “Trump’s shutdown,” showed signs such as “My landlord is calling” and “My job is not another brick in your wall”:

No federal paydays have yet been missed, but barring a last-minute deal between the White House and Democrats, tomorrow would be the first.

Since these protests are union-organized that’s probably never going to happen.

