As we told you earlier, President Trump’s meeting with top Democrats about resolving the government shutdown ended fairly fast, with neither side budging and Pelosi continuing to insist no wall or anything of the sort is needed:

Pelosi: “What Trump is claiming to be the situation at the border is not solved by a wall” pic.twitter.com/2w2AhgO5S0 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 9, 2019

Michelle Malkin translated that from Pelosi-speak to plain English:

Pelosi Sin Fronteras doesn't want to build a wall. She wants to build an unobstructed illegal alien superhighway to secure a permanent Democrat ruling majority & Californicate the entire country. https://t.co/sBClHf7Y5G — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 9, 2019

Ouch! What say you, Rep. Pelosi?

If the wall goes up, their power goes down. That’s it. They can care less about the security of the American people. — Linda Kuai (@LindaKuai) January 9, 2019

Boom!! Nailed it — Brandon Haake (@bhaake12) January 9, 2019

***

Related:

‘Bye bye!’ Trump’s meeting with Dem leadership ended QUICKLY (Chuck & Nancy are NOT happy)