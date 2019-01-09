As we told you earlier, President Trump’s meeting with top Democrats about resolving the government shutdown ended fairly fast, with neither side budging and Pelosi continuing to insist no wall or anything of the sort is needed:

Michelle Malkin translated that from Pelosi-speak to plain English:

Ouch! What say you, Rep. Pelosi?

