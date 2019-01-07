President Trump hinting that he could secure funding to complete a wall all along the southern border has ex US attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump, weighing in to declare the following:

On the anti-Trump Resistance side, there was support for Bharara’s tweet in predictable ways:

Trending

Meanwhile, others don’t quite see the southern border as the safe zone Bharara’s trying to make it:

As Barack Obama once said, “elections have consequences.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityDonald TrumpPreet Bharara