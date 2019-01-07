President Trump hinting that he could secure funding to complete a wall all along the southern border has ex US attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump, weighing in to declare the following:
There is no national emergency at the southern border. FYI.
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 7, 2019
On the anti-Trump Resistance side, there was support for Bharara’s tweet in predictable ways:
The national emergency is in the White House
— Susan W FL (@baalat1) January 7, 2019
We have a #NationalEmergency , it is the sitting president! @realDonaldTrump IS the nation's true emergency. https://t.co/Mcbdoxhqb1
— Holly B (@Holly4humanity) January 7, 2019
The national emergency is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and in the Senate chamber. https://t.co/u1T4oLFlUt
— BlueberryT (@BlueberryT1) January 7, 2019
Meanwhile, others don’t quite see the southern border as the safe zone Bharara’s trying to make it:
Tell that to officer Singh's family.
— TN Rabbi (@HuntsinTN) January 7, 2019
Kate Steinle unavailable for comment.
— MotorCityHawk (@MotorCitiHawk) January 7, 2019
Tell that to a Border Patrol Agent.
— Stephen Tabb (@Tabb1Tabb) January 7, 2019
you should go camping there.
— Bluto (@deadhorsem) January 7, 2019
You know what the fun part is Buddy?
The authority to determine that is given to
Wait for it…
POTUS https://t.co/vkVAXAohUQ
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 7, 2019
As Barack Obama once said, “elections have consequences.”