The video of Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling other Dems that they would “impeach the motherf****r” made the rounds this week, but on CNN, Kirsten Powers downplayed the recording:

"This kerfuffle over the use of a word we can't say on TV…was said actually at a private party. Someone recorded it and it was not meant to be out in public," points out @KirstenPowers, adding that Trump has said the same thing at campaign rallies. https://t.co/j6o2PA2RV8 pic.twitter.com/3H5eDkXoMR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 4, 2019

However, there seems to be far more at issue with what Rep. Tlaib said than just the MFer part:

The word she used that we should be discussing is “impeach”. But keep them entertained, Jake. — Straw Men Don’t Dance (@amcap76) January 5, 2019

I'm at least 47% certain this isn't about the profanity to most people. https://t.co/pbQecY7IDC — BT (@back_ttys) January 5, 2019

Speaking of “the 47 percent,” the issue of when private recordings are deemed to be of value was up for debate after Powers downplayed the video of Rep. Tlaib:

This excuse only works 47% of the time — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 5, 2019

Romney recorded at a private party and paid for it. Private is not what it used to be — Bill Baar (@BillBaar) January 5, 2019

Hey remember Mitt Romney's secretly-recorded 47% remark made at a private event that tanked his campaign? https://t.co/ouhbj4WleA — Cody Holt (@codyholttweets) January 5, 2019

I think some pundits really want to believe that most of us have forgotten 2012 as if it were decades ago when Mitt Romney was described as evil, etc and recorded by a server at a private event saying something flippantly. https://t.co/3rhQ5UCrzO — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) January 5, 2019

CNN gave around the clock coverage to a Trump staffer who supposedly called third world countries "s***holes". Now they're defending elected official @RashidaTlaib, of course. https://t.co/ZqiIgkBeIW — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) January 5, 2019

So wait. Now recording people at events is off the table? What about private conversations between dudes and a hot mic? https://t.co/ktEQBbf2ln — John (@John7Istheman) January 5, 2019

Private conversation off limits than Billy Bush and Trump conversation off limits is the same standard. — pat gallardo (@patgallardo1) January 4, 2019

@CNN hosts are so oblivious to their own hypocrisy, it’s almost like it’s intentional. 🤔 — DG (@7pints) January 5, 2019

We look forward to similar objections from the Resistance the next time a recording of a Republican saying in private goes viral.