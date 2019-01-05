The video of Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling other Dems that they would “impeach the motherf****r” made the rounds this week, but on CNN, Kirsten Powers downplayed the recording:

However, there seems to be far more at issue with what Rep. Tlaib said than just the MFer part:

Speaking of “the 47 percent,” the issue of when private recordings are deemed to be of value was up for debate after Powers downplayed the video of Rep. Tlaib:

We look forward to similar objections from the Resistance the next time a recording of a Republican saying in private goes viral.

