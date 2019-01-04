President Trump met with congressional leaders today amid the partial government shutdown, and Sen. Chuck Schumer emerged with an indication that, if the Dems don’t budge, it could be a long shutdown:

Schumer now says Trump "said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time — months or even YEARS." — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 4, 2019

Schumer says Trump vowed to keep the government closed “for a very long period of time, months and even years” unless he gets wall funding. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 4, 2019

Chuck Schumer says President Trump told him he’s prepared to keep the government shut down for months or even years. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 4, 2019

Sen. Chuck Schumer updates on state of negotiations to reopen government after meeting with Pres. Trump: "We told the president we needed the government open. He resisted. In fact, he said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time." https://t.co/dveGBNfk07 pic.twitter.com/AY4TvFiyR8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2019

Pres Trump is standing by his demand for $5.6-billion to build border walls. "This is national security," He says the walls should have been built by "all the presidents that preceded me." "We're not playing games. We have to do it." pic.twitter.com/IXxC0BMftE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 4, 2019

That all brought with it a predictable reaction:

Impeach and Indict the………….. what did she call him? — Harvey J Kaye (@harveyjkaye) January 4, 2019

This alone is grounds for immediate impeachment. Abuse of power. https://t.co/v0sF2HzOmO — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) January 4, 2019

This "president" and every single one of his criminal collaborators needs to be OUT of government NOW. — Deborah Frost (@HeadSurgeon) January 4, 2019

Then impeach him for failing to uphold his Article II constitutional duty to faithfully execute his job. https://t.co/kzRM5rZmA0 — "Justin" Fassino (@Justegarde) January 4, 2019

This madness requires invocation of 25th Amendment. NOW. — Sam (@srosen126) January 4, 2019

Tell me why it's too soon to talk about impeachment? https://t.co/kay6kcuwir — Science is Fact. (@number2TPACfan) January 4, 2019

Michael Moore will no doubt totally agree.