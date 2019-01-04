Former Rep. Trey Gowdy has left Congress and will rejoin the private sector, and Elizabeth Warren thought she spotted an opening:

.@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn't enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal. https://t.co/mxnxaufvgU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

Gowdy dropped a mic so hard Warren might have spilled her beer:

.@ewarren I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 4, 2019

She tried.

Uh, Gowdy is a lawyer. He's returning to the law firm where he worked prior to being in government. There's no indication he'll be a lobbyist. So the story is really just Former Congressman Returns To Day Job https://t.co/vcmtOQGkU9 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 4, 2019

Warren didn’t even read 1/1024th of the story before mouthing off and getting the facts wrong. https://t.co/MCt4SvhRP3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 4, 2019

You're trying to make Hillary look competent, aren't you? https://t.co/jrNy1TO5yw — BT (@back_ttys) January 4, 2019

This was factually Incorrect. Not a great start to her campaign. https://t.co/12IMePychk — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2019

We’re not surprised at all.