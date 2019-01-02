A commission investigating the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year has released a 446-page report, which includes this recommendation:
From WPTV:
The commission investigating the Florida high school massacre has turned in its recommendation that teachers who volunteer and undergo training be allowed to carry guns.
The 15-member Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the 446-page report containing that proposal and other recommendations.
It’s now in the hands of Gov. Rick Scott, Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.
There are no doubt some who will have a big problem with that particular recommendation.
