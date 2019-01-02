Mitt Romney’s anti-Trump op-ed in the Washington Post earned the soon-to-be Republican senator some comparisons to a certain outgoing senator, who has been good enough to help lend some validation to those comparisons:
A thoughtful piece by incoming Senator Romney. https://t.co/pKO0wXgbLw
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 2, 2019
Well, there it is.
This is perhaps the most predictable tweet of all time https://t.co/QOcyHGDbxO
— Tristan Ketcham (@tristankrolltid) January 2, 2019
To say the least.
Are you passing the limp baton to him?
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 2, 2019
Oh yeah, that's the stuff. https://t.co/rvEWM11ivj
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 2, 2019
Priceless https://t.co/RxbdjuAxP4
— Individual1 is proud to shut down the govt (@_marymary7) January 2, 2019
***
Related:
‘Shocker’! This media outlet landing Mitt Romney’s first interview since anti-Trump op-ed ‘says everything’
Flip, or flop? Frank Luntz serves up shot & chaser from Mitt Romney that has sparked MAJOR eye rolls
‘I’m disappointed in Mitt Romney’: Ari Fleischer explains why the incoming senator from Utah ‘has a lot to learn’
Jeff Flake asks ‘The Daily Show’ how he can get one of these blankets made out of his ‘meaningless tweets’