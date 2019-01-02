Mitt Romney’s anti-Trump op-ed in the Washington Post earned the soon-to-be Republican senator some comparisons to a certain outgoing senator, who has been good enough to help lend some validation to those comparisons:

A thoughtful piece by incoming Senator Romney. https://t.co/pKO0wXgbLw — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 2, 2019

Well, there it is.

This is perhaps the most predictable tweet of all time https://t.co/QOcyHGDbxO — Tristan Ketcham (@tristankrolltid) January 2, 2019

To say the least.

Are you passing the limp baton to him? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 2, 2019

Priceless https://t.co/RxbdjuAxP4 — Individual1 is proud to shut down the govt (@_marymary7) January 2, 2019

***

