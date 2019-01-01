As you know, Elizabeth Warren announced that she’s exploring a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, and it started predictably enough with a campaign video that included a swipe at Fox News:

But Warren later outdid herself on the forced “relatable” stunts with a live video featuring her awkwardly trying to enjoy a beer just like man other adult humans in the country:

That instant classic earned Warren a comparison to another Democrat presidential nominee, and maybe not one she’ll be happy with. Has there already been a “Dukakis moment” for Warren?

A “Dukakis moment”? Yikes!

And up next for the Massachusetts senator, an attempt to relate to the folks in flyover country:

Can a Hillary-esque “I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” moment be far behind?

