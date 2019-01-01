As you know, Elizabeth Warren announced that she’s exploring a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, and it started predictably enough with a campaign video that included a swipe at Fox News:

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Attn. media firefighters! Press alerted to DISTURBING First Amendment threat in Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 video (cue crickets) https://t.co/epN8QVWmTm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 31, 2018

But Warren later outdid herself on the forced “relatable” stunts with a live video featuring her awkwardly trying to enjoy a beer just like man other adult humans in the country:

Can you handle the CRINGE???

Here's Fake Native American Elizabeth Warren pretending to be 'one of us' by robotically drinking a beer.

My Question for you is: Who's more Robotic .. Hillary Clinton or Warren?

Also, where's the POW WOW CHOW in this video ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Warren2020 pic.twitter.com/PzYFDnUDUp — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren: “Hello youths. How do you do? Do you like beer?” pic.twitter.com/uK6mGFmbYs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2019

That instant classic earned Warren a comparison to another Democrat presidential nominee, and maybe not one she’ll be happy with. Has there already been a “Dukakis moment” for Warren?

I’ve been around a lot of beer and beer drinkers in my life and I’ve never, ever heard someone declare, “Hold on a second — I'm gonna get me a beer.”.

Spot on write up by @JaclynCashman https://t.co/b8g1XCXEV0 — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) January 2, 2019

A “Dukakis moment”? Yikes!

And up next for the Massachusetts senator, an attempt to relate to the folks in flyover country:

Elizabeth Warren will travel to Iowa this weekend, holding events in: Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake, Des Moines. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 1, 2019

Can a Hillary-esque “I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” moment be far behind?