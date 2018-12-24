This one comes with a big-time beverage warning. Do not be drinking anything when reading the following tweet from the abortion superfans from NARAL. Ready? Ok, here goes:
“Choosing when to parent is an act of love. For my patients that were already parenting, I feel the deep love they had both for the children they had and for the pregnancies they were ending. Choosing an abortion is an act of love.”
—@dr_moayedi https://t.co/hKDcii71tW
— NARAL (@NARAL) December 23, 2018
We can’t even.
Slicing a living child up into pieces, but with love. https://t.co/yTe3Zw4Ptj
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 24, 2018
Do they even pay attention to themselves?
Yikes.
— Christopher Martinez (@Chriscanyounot) December 24, 2018
Yeah, and then some.
All I want for Christmas is a functioning conscience for every abortionist and abortion lover. https://t.co/nHpMc60wSw
— Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) December 24, 2018
What an impoverished world we live in, where killing one’s child is considered an act of love. Love is sacrificing for someone else’s good — not sacrificing your child for your own convenience. https://t.co/RBwH4TXX1M
— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) December 24, 2018
Broke: Love is patient & kind. It does not envy nor boast. It is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, & keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It protects, trusts, hopes, & perseveres. Love never fails.
Woke: Love is abortion.🤷🏼♂️
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2018
This is so wrong! https://t.co/q6gtDJKIlf
— Osvaldo Filho (@OsvaldoMMFilho) December 24, 2018
Millions of dead babies not available to comment https://t.co/G2z8oELb7N
— Cynical & Political (@cynicpolitic) December 24, 2018
“I’m murdering a healthy baby because I love it enough for it to not change my life” 🤦♀️ https://t.co/XJCTqQYXIp
— Katie Carney (@kgcarney) December 24, 2018
Total depravity
— Fox (@foxfoxxfoxxx) December 24, 2018
She forgot to add, “Plus, it pays for this nice house.”
— Carrifex (@carrifex) December 24, 2018
Or maybe even a Lambo here and there.