The hashtag #ResignTrump has been trending high for quite some time now, and Resistance leader Scott Dworkin is impressed by its success:
We just crossed over 532,000 tweets worldwide with the #TrumpResign hashtag in just 17 hours. It’s now been trending for over 12 hours. The Resistance is crushing it. 🇺🇸
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 21, 2018
What’s the hashtag threshold for forced presidential resignation as required by the Founding Fathers?
I heard he has to actually resign if you get to a million. I think that’s part of Article XIII of the Constitution. https://t.co/qoH8dbB8pM
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 22, 2018
Once it hits one million, he has to quit. That's the law. That's in the United States Constitution. https://t.co/mjDpDX9pXv
— ⛄️Wonderful Christmastime Liker🎄 (@jtLOL) December 22, 2018
The Constitution says he gets fired if you get to a million. https://t.co/6bmvvQvg30
— Thomas (@ThomasBasham42) December 22, 2018
The last time we checked though, Trump was still in the White House. Bummer for the Resistance!
Wow I guess Trump has to resign now https://t.co/dlSICREgf0
— 🎄Will Piereson🎄 (@JWP1022) December 22, 2018
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 22, 2018
'crushing it' pic.twitter.com/G3FUo6CW0G
— Repeal the 17th Amendment (@keder) December 22, 2018
You do know how many people there are in the world, right?
— Jo (y) to the world (@APLMom) December 22, 2018
“Crushing it” LMAO https://t.co/kpAVYqCXAG
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 22, 2018
How is it possible that Trump still holds office after this? 😡 https://t.co/0cXdf17Z6n
— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) December 22, 2018
Baffling, right?