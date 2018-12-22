The hashtag #ResignTrump has been trending high for quite some time now, and Resistance leader Scott Dworkin is impressed by its success:

What’s the hashtag threshold for forced presidential resignation as required by the Founding Fathers?

Trending

The last time we checked though, Trump was still in the White House. Bummer for the Resistance!

Baffling, right?

Tags: #TrumpResignDonald TrumpResistanceScott DworkinWhite House