The hashtag #ResignTrump has been trending high for quite some time now, and Resistance leader Scott Dworkin is impressed by its success:

We just crossed over 532,000 tweets worldwide with the #TrumpResign hashtag in just 17 hours. It’s now been trending for over 12 hours. The Resistance is crushing it. 🇺🇸 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 21, 2018

What’s the hashtag threshold for forced presidential resignation as required by the Founding Fathers?

I heard he has to actually resign if you get to a million. I think that’s part of Article XIII of the Constitution. https://t.co/qoH8dbB8pM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 22, 2018

Once it hits one million, he has to quit. That's the law. That's in the United States Constitution. https://t.co/mjDpDX9pXv — ⛄️Wonderful Christmastime Liker🎄 (@jtLOL) December 22, 2018

The Constitution says he gets fired if you get to a million. https://t.co/6bmvvQvg30 — Thomas (@ThomasBasham42) December 22, 2018

The last time we checked though, Trump was still in the White House. Bummer for the Resistance!

Wow I guess Trump has to resign now https://t.co/dlSICREgf0 — 🎄Will Piereson🎄 (@JWP1022) December 22, 2018

You do know how many people there are in the world, right? — Jo (y) to the world (@APLMom) December 22, 2018

How is it possible that Trump still holds office after this? 😡 https://t.co/0cXdf17Z6n — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) December 22, 2018

Baffling, right?