Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded earlier this year to questions about the projected tens of trillions of dollars price tag for funding the dream of “Medicare for all” by saying you “just pay for it.” Now, Ocasio-Cortez has a similar question about the border wall that President Trump wants:

Who wants to tell her?

A “Schoolhouse Rock” reboot is desperately needed.

Maybe the GOP should respond by saying “you just pay for it.”

And she hasn’t even taken office yet.

