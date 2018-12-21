Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded earlier this year to questions about the projected tens of trillions of dollars price tag for funding the dream of “Medicare for all” by saying you “just pay for it.” Now, Ocasio-Cortez has a similar question about the border wall that President Trump wants:

And just like that, GOP discovers $5.7 billion for a wall. $5.7 billion What if we instead added $5.7B in teacher pay?

Or replacing water pipes?

Or college tuition/prescription refill subsidies?

Or green jobs? But notice how no one’s asking the GOP how they’re paying for it. https://t.co/jXdm1w9bpy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 21, 2018

Who wants to tell her?

Here’s the thing… umm… defending our borders is actually… like… a function of Federal government. And the stuff you listed is… like… so not. https://t.co/2UCpymb3oe — Maveríko (@TheMaverick21) December 21, 2018

Literally none of those things is the job of the federal govt. – from the get-go they have been charged with protecting our people and our BORDERS. That IS their main job. Not paying teachers.

Not fixing pipes.

Not pretending to care about green energy.

Not paying for college. https://t.co/6bxxsjukJo — Bunny The Christmas Foo (@PolitiBunny) December 21, 2018

The federal government pays for none of that. Do you have any idea how government works? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 21, 2018

A “Schoolhouse Rock” reboot is desperately needed.

Now you’re questioning how someone is going to pay for something?!? Lolololol. Oh the irony. — Taylor Nystrom (@tnytro) December 21, 2018

Maybe the GOP should respond by saying “you just pay for it.”

And she hasn’t even taken office yet.