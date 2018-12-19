A New York Times article highlighting privacy concerns about Facebook has caused many to leave the social media site:
NYT investigation: Internal Facebook records show that the company gave Microsoft, Amazon, Netflix and other tech giants far more intrusive access to your personal data than it ever disclosed https://t.co/lT3yQpodkw
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 19, 2018
Netflix tweeted a denial this way:
Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages. We're not the type to slide into your DMs.
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018
Well that’s one way to put it! People had thoughts about all this:
curious if what netflix says is true https://t.co/HGPNLP6xGo
— Brad Adkins (@realbradadkins) December 19, 2018
Netflix pushing back (rightfully so it seems) on that NYT headline. https://t.co/D0yoRdLmIN
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 19, 2018
can you say what information you did ask for?
— e smith (@smith211) December 19, 2018
Yeah, “We didn’t access your private messages” is a very specific response to a very specific claim in the article. What did @netflix access from Facebook at that time and what did they do with it? Clearly, they had some agreeement involving Facebook data.
— dog-king (@DanMache1) December 19, 2018
Ron Howard: "Earlier that day, Netflix had read every single one of your private messages on Facebook." https://t.co/6JREhS53If
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 19, 2018
Yo Dude, what exactly did you slide into and maybe a discussion of invasion of privacy is not the time to talk like a teenager?
— Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) December 19, 2018