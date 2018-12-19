A New York Times article highlighting privacy concerns about Facebook has caused many to leave the social media site:

NYT investigation: Internal Facebook records show that the company gave Microsoft, Amazon, Netflix and other tech giants far more intrusive access to your personal data than it ever disclosed https://t.co/lT3yQpodkw — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 19, 2018

Netflix tweeted a denial this way:

Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages. We're not the type to slide into your DMs. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018

Well that’s one way to put it! People had thoughts about all this:

curious if what netflix says is true https://t.co/HGPNLP6xGo — Brad Adkins (@realbradadkins) December 19, 2018

Netflix pushing back (rightfully so it seems) on that NYT headline. https://t.co/D0yoRdLmIN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 19, 2018

can you say what information you did ask for? — e smith (@smith211) December 19, 2018

Yeah, “We didn’t access your private messages” is a very specific response to a very specific claim in the article. What did @netflix access from Facebook at that time and what did they do with it? Clearly, they had some agreeement involving Facebook data. — dog-king (@DanMache1) December 19, 2018

Ron Howard: "Earlier that day, Netflix had read every single one of your private messages on Facebook." https://t.co/6JREhS53If — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 19, 2018