Representative-Elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a “Green New Deal” a big part of what she says she hopes to accomplish during her congressional tenure. Part of that would presumably run through a new climate change committee the House Dems will convene, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be able to wield very much power, at least according to early reports:

The 2011 committee it plans to replace had those powers. https://t.co/eDuRzrD7iU

New House climate committee will be toothless, push papers, and raise awareness. https://t.co/OzcbqeRtKQ

Relegating the "most important issue ever" to the back bench suggests Democrat leadership is not particularly concerned about the Green New Deal or any climate change related legislation. Eyes on 2020 👀

From The Hill:

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the incoming majority leader, said Wednesday that it was his understanding that the committee wouldn’t have the legal authority to demand documents.

“My expectation [is] it will not have subpoena power. It will be a recommendatory committee to the Energy and Commerce Committee and the environmental committees,” Hoyer told reporters.

A Democratic leadership aide later confirmed the lack of subpoena power.

Hoyer said he doesn’t see a need for subpoena authority, given the intended structure and purpose of the climate panel.

“I don’t know that they think they need subpoena power. They’re going to have experts who are … dying to come before them,” he said.