It’s been a year since Obama-era net neutrality regulations were repealed. Back in 2017, Democrats were saying it would be the end of the internet as we know it, which came as an extra shock amid predictions of tax cut Armageddon:

This is an egregious attack on our democracy. The end of #NetNeutrality protections means that the internet will be for sale to the highest bidder. When our democratic institutions are already in peril, we must do everything we can to stop this decision from taking effect. https://t.co/8GGrJFMdrU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017

Thanks to #NetNeutrality your cable company can’t block or slow down what you read or watch online, and your wireless carrier can’t pick and choose the apps you download. That could change. We must protect the open internet by calling (202) 418-1000.https://t.co/HXyGYhWrpb — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2017

39 Democratic Senators Call on FCC Chairman Pai to Abandon 'Reckless' Plan to End Net Neutrality pic.twitter.com/oBwM7WXlHD — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 12, 2017

If #NetNeutrality is eliminated, the Internet may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private “fast lanes” while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic-choked public lane. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2017

#NetNeutrality rules were put in place to protect consumers. Repealing those protections would allow internet service providers to limit or block consumers’ access to the internet solely to boost corporate profits. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 12, 2017

Tell the Trump Administration: the internet is yours to keep, not theirs to take. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/uVhsxdcpxv — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 12, 2017

.@AjitPaiFCC has eagerly led the effort to saddle consumers with higher costs and less choice, throttle competition and punish entrepreneurs and small businesses. #NetNeutrality — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 14, 2017

I will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of #netneutrality. New Yorkers and all Americans deserve a free and open internet. pic.twitter.com/BNW7TDsp4z — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) December 14, 2017

And Democrats supporters were also among those sounding an alarm a year ago:

Not sure why #NetNeutrality matters? Imagine if your service provider could stop you from ordering Domino’s online — by slowing down your connection or crashing your browser — because Pizza Hut is paying them. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/6oWeE3X754 — ACLU (@ACLU) December 12, 2017

The @FCC just voted to repeal #NetNeutrality rules — that required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. This could make it more costly to access content or even block websites or information entirely. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) December 14, 2017

I agree. This is for real – we are about to lose the internet as we know it. Please do your part and visit https://t.co/DzT13hZQi8 TONIGHT. #NetNeutrality https://t.co/RZVuMjLihA — Van Jones (@VanJones68) December 12, 2017

This is what today's vote repealing #NetNeutrality could mean if we don't rise up and beat back this horrible decision. via @actdottv pic.twitter.com/e3kWXvDQGY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 14, 2017

Rep. Keith Ellison was extra adamant about what would happen if net neutrality was repealed:

SLOWER INTERNET AND HIGHER COSTS ARE IN OUR FUTURE IF FCC VOTES TO KILL NET NEUTRALITY https://t.co/eFGH0RWyZ9 — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 12, 2017

Not long after that tweet, net neutrality was repealed, and here’s what happened in the succeeding 52 weeks:

U.S. internet speeds rose nearly 40 percent this year: https://t.co/CvLsSMZHk1 — Recode (@Recode) December 16, 2018

US Fixed Broadband Speeding Up—Especially for Downloadshttps://t.co/0eBm1ehobu pic.twitter.com/MhgC2wKXrK — PCMag India (@PCMagIndia) December 14, 2018

A year after net neutrality's demise, the Internet is faster https://t.co/qPFj9vTzAh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2018

Womp womp!