It’s been a year since Obama-era net neutrality regulations were repealed. Back in 2017, Democrats were saying it would be the end of the internet as we know it, which came as an extra shock amid predictions of tax cut Armageddon:

And Democrats supporters were also among those sounding an alarm a year ago:

Rep. Keith Ellison was extra adamant about what would happen if net neutrality was repealed:

Not long after that tweet, net neutrality was repealed, and here’s what happened in the succeeding 52 weeks:

