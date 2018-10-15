Elizabeth Warren’s been touting the results of a DNA test in an attempt to disprove Trump’s past mockery, but it’s pretty much backfiring due to constant corrections to a news report and other interesting information:

The Boston Globe has issued a second correction on the Elizabeth Warren DNA test story. 1st version: Between .19 and 3.1 % Native American 2nd version: Between .09 and 3.1 % 3rd version: Between .09 and 1.5 % pic.twitter.com/zeWQ8XytIO — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 15, 2018

Elizabeth Warren may be less Native American than average U.S. white person https://t.co/sOtayRLNnu — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 15, 2018

Dennis Miller summed it all up this way:

This Elizabeth Warren press release can mean only one thing. She's about to sue some poor bastard for residual casino ownership shares. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) October 15, 2018

Oh for god's sake! I'm pretty sure George Custer had more American Indian blood than that. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) October 15, 2018

Warren’s gonna need some balm for those burns.