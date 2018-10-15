As we told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren released results of a DNA test that show some evidence of Native American ancestry “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.” The report “includes the possibility that she’s just 1/512th Native American.”

The report could be an attempt by Warren to put the controversy to rest (it certainly won’t) ahead of a possible presidential run in 2020. @ComfortablySmug spotted some possible awkwardness in the not-too-distant future:

LOL! It could get quite awkward.

2020 is going to be LIT!

