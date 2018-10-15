Elizabeth Warren, with the mainstream media’s dutiful assistance, is touting the results of a DNA test showing evidence of possible Native American heritage six to ten generations ago. Warren could have as little as 1/1024th Native American heritage, but in spite of that she’s still expecting President Trump to pay up:

Good luck with that, senator:

So she’s really going to keep pushing this angle, eh? Unreal.

And now it’d even be half of THAT in light of the correction to the story.

Tags: 2020 electionCherokee NationDonald TrumpElizabeth Warrennative american