Elizabeth Warren, with the mainstream media’s dutiful assistance, is touting the results of a DNA test showing evidence of possible Native American heritage six to ten generations ago. Warren could have as little as 1/1024th Native American heritage, but in spite of that she’s still expecting President Trump to pay up:

By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here's the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: https://t.co/I6YQ9hf7Tv pic.twitter.com/J4gBamaeeo — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Good luck with that, senator:

You better check with the Cherokees. They wouldn’t accept those results. I’m sure you know how to get in touch with your tribe, right? https://t.co/It5DpMYSxb — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 15, 2018

Yah, but you don't meet the actual legal standard to call yourself a Native American for a job. Here's that standard.https://t.co/mMgW83NlAS And you falsely called yourself a Native American, seemingly to help secure an academic job. pic.twitter.com/Vwu468s9JA — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 15, 2018

So she’s really going to keep pushing this angle, eh? Unreal.

1/1024th? Really? "To make up for the dearth of Native American DNA, Bustamante used samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia to stand in for Native American." So, you are really Mexican. Interesting. Change your name to Beto. It worked for an Irish guy in texas. https://t.co/mpfDPptPFU — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) October 15, 2018

#FAIL This spin is supposed to turn this issue around But nobody is buying it You lied about this to push your career. Would you have put Liz Warren- I might have an ancestor who I never heard of 6-10 generations back who could have been native American On your Harvard bio? https://t.co/ongcVd9j5g — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 15, 2018

That would be a check for 1,953.13 1/512th of a million. https://t.co/l5g39WQkWu — Sandy appreciates you! (@RightGlockMom) October 15, 2018

And now it’d even be half of THAT in light of the correction to the story.