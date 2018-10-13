Kanye West’s Oval Office meeting with President Trump sent the liberal media into immediate meltdown mode, and Jedediah Bila has heard enough of that:

.@JedediahBila on the media and the left attacking Kanye pic.twitter.com/3dSaLIdADa — Tommy Noe (@EastTNVol) October 13, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark.

This is what I call 90 seconds of "I couldn't have said it better myself" courtesy of @JedediahBila https://t.co/K6LvEKbOkK — Matthew Hurt (@mattkhurt) October 13, 2018

***

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Jedediah Bila drops MOA truth-bombs on obsessive media’s mission to take OUT Trump