A recent poll showed Democrat Beto O’Rourke trailing Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by around nine points in Texas. But that was BEFORE O’Rourke pulled out a secret weapon:

The Texas skatepark vote = LOCKED UP.

Cue the “how do you do fellow kids” memes!

One thing’s for sure, O’Rourke’s fan in Providence, Rhode Island is going to love that.

