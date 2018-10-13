A recent poll showed Democrat Beto O’Rourke trailing Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by around nine points in Texas. But that was BEFORE O’Rourke pulled out a secret weapon:

.@BetoORourke skateboards onto stage at his Corpus Christi stop. pic.twitter.com/7sydBZyzWP — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018

The Texas skatepark vote = LOCKED UP.

The skateboard was given to @BetoORourke backstage by novelist Bret Anthony Johnston. pic.twitter.com/s5dfnPtvpl — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018

Johnston asks Beto how the skater “DIY” attitude translates in his campaigning. Also asks Beto to skate on stage, which he did. pic.twitter.com/rboyfiptRr — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018

Cue the “how do you do fellow kids” memes!

Dude is going to drink a whole bottle of Whataburger spicy ketchup before the month is over https://t.co/c7ZGnqmj3D — BooMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) October 13, 2018

"How do I win independents in Texas?" "Ride a skateboard. That'll do it!" 🙄 https://t.co/TQNmqyxBY1 — Derp Pol (@DerpPol) October 13, 2018

HowYouDoingFellowKids dot meme wasn't intended as a campaign strategy 😂 https://t.co/IR5M7C2G4l — Kayla (@VixenRogue) October 13, 2018

Well, I *was* supporting Cruz, but this just sells me on the cool guy. https://t.co/UbC1XkWhlt — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 13, 2018

How is this guy not crushing Ted Cruz in Texas, media people and leftists everywhere would love to know. 🙄 https://t.co/4tdSAb4TEi — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 13, 2018

One thing’s for sure, O’Rourke’s fan in Providence, Rhode Island is going to love that.