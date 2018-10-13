A recent poll showed Democrat Beto O’Rourke trailing Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by around nine points in Texas. But that was BEFORE O’Rourke pulled out a secret weapon:
.@BetoORourke skateboards onto stage at his Corpus Christi stop. pic.twitter.com/7sydBZyzWP
— Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018
The Texas skatepark vote = LOCKED UP.
The skateboard was given to @BetoORourke backstage by novelist Bret Anthony Johnston. pic.twitter.com/s5dfnPtvpl
— Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018
Johnston asks Beto how the skater “DIY” attitude translates in his campaigning. Also asks Beto to skate on stage, which he did. pic.twitter.com/rboyfiptRr
— Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 13, 2018
Cue the “how do you do fellow kids” memes!
— Mujahed (@kebejay) October 13, 2018
— Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) October 13, 2018
Dude is going to drink a whole bottle of Whataburger spicy ketchup before the month is over https://t.co/c7ZGnqmj3D
— BooMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) October 13, 2018
https://t.co/Ucflwwkc8W pic.twitter.com/7yRJ0kKxJk
— Zuub Chudloogie (@WiFi_Ed) October 13, 2018
"How do I win independents in Texas?"
"Ride a skateboard. That'll do it!"
— Derp Pol (@DerpPol) October 13, 2018
HowYouDoingFellowKids dot meme wasn't intended as a campaign strategy 😂 https://t.co/IR5M7C2G4l
— Kayla (@VixenRogue) October 13, 2018
Literally "Hello, fellow kids" https://t.co/XvAJBJhIo6
— Christian O'Brien🌲 (@realchristianob) October 13, 2018
Well, I *was* supporting Cruz, but this just sells me on the cool guy. https://t.co/UbC1XkWhlt
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 13, 2018
How is this guy not crushing Ted Cruz in Texas, media people and leftists everywhere would love to know. 🙄 https://t.co/4tdSAb4TEi
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 13, 2018
One thing’s for sure, O’Rourke’s fan in Providence, Rhode Island is going to love that.