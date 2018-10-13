In terms of political yard signs, the “blue wave” has gone rogue in the case of this yard in Rhode Island:

Well isn’t that something.

I make a lot of allowances when it comes to expressions of electoral partisanship but really, there is nothing sadder than putting signs for people who are running races in different states out on your lawn. https://t.co/C7upcERNsH — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) October 13, 2018

I predict Beto will easily beat Ted Cruz in Woonsocket. https://t.co/Qdr1NjScic — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) October 13, 2018

Maybe he should move. https://t.co/nfQNZXLuJr — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) October 13, 2018

Stacy Abrams has got kemp on the run….in Rhode island https://t.co/vBzjpflngp — Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) October 13, 2018

This is just amazing. Who are you even trying to influence? Rhode Island libs advertising to each other for Dem candidates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. This is just signage to let your like minded neighbors know how woke you are… — Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) October 13, 2018

Pretty much a who’s who of who not to vote for https://t.co/8jpgRYw4Cr — Evan Power (@evanpower) October 13, 2018

Whatever happens on November 6th, Dems from Texas, Florida and Georgia can rest easy knowing they won the yard sign contest in Providence.