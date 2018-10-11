As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti endorsed Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his run against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:

‘Campaign: Sunk’! Is THIS endorsement really what Beto O’Rourke needs right now? https://t.co/AMzspOv3Qw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 11, 2018

Ted Cruz doesn’t seem to mind all that much. Quite to the contrary as a matter of fact:

What did Michael Avenatti do right after beclowning himself with absurd and slanderous allegations during the Kavanaugh circus? Endorse Beto. https://t.co/YkhRZSgAy1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark.

That alone should give you a good bump in then polls. https://t.co/cl5Y0WVkLP — Martin (@nuclearman515) October 11, 2018

Like the kiss of death lol https://t.co/iLyZDL5eKZ — Jimmy V (@JaVee469) October 11, 2018

That’s not going to work out well for Beto. https://t.co/15oN5ITRnS — Pamela (@pamelaggs) October 11, 2018

Cruz continues to lead in the polls in Texas ahead of next month’s midterm elections: