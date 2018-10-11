As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti endorsed Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his run against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 11, 2018
Ted Cruz doesn’t seem to mind all that much. Quite to the contrary as a matter of fact:
What did Michael Avenatti do right after beclowning himself with absurd and slanderous allegations during the Kavanaugh circus? Endorse Beto. https://t.co/YkhRZSgAy1
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2018
That’s gonna leave a mark.
That alone should give you a good bump in then polls. https://t.co/cl5Y0WVkLP
— Martin (@nuclearman515) October 11, 2018
Like the kiss of death lol https://t.co/iLyZDL5eKZ
— Jimmy V (@JaVee469) October 11, 2018
That’s not going to work out well for Beto. https://t.co/15oN5ITRnS
— Pamela (@pamelaggs) October 11, 2018
Cruz continues to lead in the polls in Texas ahead of next month’s midterm elections:
Texas Senate Quinnipiac poll
Cruz over O’Rourke, 54-45
Cruz has 52 – 44 percent favorability rating.
O'Rourke has a divided 45 – 47 percent favorability rating. https://t.co/qbSj8QBd1L
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 11, 2018