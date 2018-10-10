Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday and worked his first day on the SCOTUS bench yesterday, and an article at Mother Jones noticed something different in his temperament compared to the last Senate Judiciary Committee hearing:

“There were no tears or rants,” the author noted. Ya think so?

When reality doesn’t match the narrative, those are the kinds of headlines to expect.

Positively shocking! *Eye roll*

