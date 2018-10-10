Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday and worked his first day on the SCOTUS bench yesterday, and an article at Mother Jones noticed something different in his temperament compared to the last Senate Judiciary Committee hearing:

A very different Brett Kavanaugh survived his first oral arguments https://t.co/I1nzlcxrlh pic.twitter.com/LT8LhvBxfm — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 9, 2018

“There were no tears or rants,” the author noted. Ya think so?

Waiwaitwait. You cannot be so dumb as to think his anger was his normal-even-when-I'm-not-accused-of-gang-rape personality. There's noooo way. https://t.co/ePb5NPLEhZ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 10, 2018

It's like they expected Kavanaugh to leap over the bench, grab the Crier's gavel and fling it at one of the attorneys. He wasn't different. He was same the guy who ably served on the DC Circuit for 12 years. https://t.co/Z21GGP6Nqa — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 9, 2018

When reality doesn’t match the narrative, those are the kinds of headlines to expect.

Look at you pretending this was his first day as a judge ever. https://t.co/76fS6mIY39 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 10, 2018

Not too bright, are you, Ms. Mencimer? First, Kavanaugh didn't "sob" and he didn't "rage". That only happened in your distorted little head. And let's have someone falsely accuse YOU of some crime and see if you remain stoic. I'll bet not. https://t.co/pwduwWiK1s — Rob Wade #Authentic (@RobertCFP) October 10, 2018

Oh, he behaved differently when he wasn't being falsely accused of rape? https://t.co/p0hbNE9qii — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) October 10, 2018

So, he basically acted as he has for his entire judicial career when he WASN'T being called a rapist and sexual predator by dishonest, agenda-driven, unhinged Democrats? Weird.https://t.co/8eJCiGJLtv — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 10, 2018

**Same Brett Kavanaugh with an impeccable judicial record of 12 years** – FIFY, you hacks. https://t.co/eTM7ACORHw — Annie•V•Foundling (@AV_SardonicWaif) October 10, 2018

Yes, almost like being accused of being a rapist on live TV for two weeks would make a person angry? https://t.co/a2V18mno4H — Shane Leonard 🇨🇦 ⭕ (@ShaneSweeney4) October 10, 2018

Yes, Justice Kavanaugh behaves differently than the guy being accused of gang rape https://t.co/7l9gB9o31n — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2018

Positively shocking! *Eye roll*