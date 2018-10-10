With the midterm elections less than a month away, Nancy Pelosi is not only planning on the Democrats regaining control of the House, but also assuming they would choose her as their Speaker of the House again if that happens:

Sounds like Pelosi’s already getting her old gavel out of storage… just in case:

Trending

Does Pelosi’s confidence level sound familiar?

SHH! Don’t tell her!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 midtermsDemocratsNancy Pelosi