With the midterm elections less than a month away, Nancy Pelosi is not only planning on the Democrats regaining control of the House, but also assuming they would choose her as their Speaker of the House again if that happens:

Pelosi scoffs at a question about her future in leadership to @sfchronicle editorial board.

"I don’t even think about it,” she says. "I believe I will be the speaker if we win." — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 10, 2018

Sounds like Pelosi’s already getting her old gavel out of storage… just in case:

As long as Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, and Hillary are doing most of the D’s talking, the R’s should keep winning. — Chuck May (@Cmayscruz) October 10, 2018

Someone send Pelosi a definition of "hubris", stat — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) October 10, 2018

Does Pelosi’s confidence level sound familiar?

God, that sounds a lot like Hillary's attitude right before she lost the presidency. — SuperEliteCitizen 🌐 (@Eliza59059072) October 10, 2018

SHH! Don’t tell her!