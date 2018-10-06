Earlier today, Democrat Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan had this to say about allegations brought forward by lawyer Michael Avenatti:

Other Dems have made similar comments:

Let the blame game begin! And also the narrative suddenly doesn’t line up:

But Avenatti’s not happy one bit about being scapegoated by anybody over the Democrats’ failed circus over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

So is the answer for Dems moving forward to do twice as much of the smears and stunts that didn’t work the first time? Good luck!

Brett Kavanaugh