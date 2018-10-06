Earlier today, Democrat Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan had this to say about allegations brought forward by lawyer Michael Avenatti:

Was Avenatti helpful to the process? Democratic senator: "I think we should have focused on the serious allegations that certainly appeared very credible to me. That would have been our best course of action." pic.twitter.com/9M16kbRA4x — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2018

Other Dems have made similar comments:

From @mkraju: Democrats say Avenatti undercut their case against Kavanaugh @CNN https://t.co/xNENIO5lxv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 6, 2018

Let the blame game begin! And also the narrative suddenly doesn’t line up:

But all women are to be believed. No matter what…..remember https://t.co/j4JkKxnIGP — Bailey melvin (@bailey_melvin) October 6, 2018

I don't understand. Are not all to be believed? https://t.co/ocU9kMNL4u — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2018

But Avenatti’s not happy one bit about being scapegoated by anybody over the Democrats’ failed circus over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

Be clear – the below is directed at Repubs, the media, and Dems that are engaged in this attack on my client. It is especially outrageous that any person who claims they are a Democrat would attack a woman for coming forward and literally risking her life to speak up. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/PIqV3q5eso — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 6, 2018

THIS is why we lost and why we MUST fight fire with fire. “But what McConnell…showed is that the GOP is willing to use that partisan power in a ruthless and aggressive fashion. They are willing to fight in the most extreme way necessary to win.”https://t.co/u0rX5z8nfk — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 6, 2018

When they go low, we hit harder. There is far too much at stake for any other approach. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 6, 2018

So is the answer for Dems moving forward to do twice as much of the smears and stunts that didn’t work the first time? Good luck!

***

Related:

UH OH! Michael Avenatti did NOT like Sen. Susan Collins hammering him in her SCOTUS decision announcement