As we told you earlier, Sen. Susan Collins, considered one of the key swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination, said she would vote “yes” tomorrow. Collins reserved some of her harshest comments for the allegations brought by Michael Avenatti on behalf of his client, Julie Swetnick:

Trending

Avenatti didn’t appreciate that, to say the least:

And he’s not liking anybody saying he helped to discredit the case against Kavanaugh:

Meanwhile, Avenatti’s going to continue to be viewed as somebody who helped provide Kavanaugh with a crucial swing vote:

Ironic indeed.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughJulie SwetnickMIchael AvenattiSCOTUSSupreme CourtSusan Collins