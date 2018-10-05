As we told you earlier, Sen. Susan Collins, considered one of the key swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination, said she would vote “yes” tomorrow. Collins reserved some of her harshest comments for the allegations brought by Michael Avenatti on behalf of his client, Julie Swetnick:

THIS is why Democrats did NOT want Michael Avenatti to get involved in this fight. Collins is specifically citing Swetnick's "gang rape" accusation as something that made her think she needed to give Kavanaugh the benefit of the doubt. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins indicated that @MichaelAvenatti was instrumental in getting her to YES on Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/mFvirQHpOk — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 5, 2018

Collins on gang-rape accusation: "Outlandish … a stark reminder of why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness." — Katrina Trinko (@KatrinaTrinko) October 5, 2018

Collins citing the Avenatti charge and the credulous types who parroted it with more revulsion than anything she's said yet. Good job, everyone. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 5, 2018

Avenatti didn’t appreciate that, to say the least:

.@SenatorCollins should be ashamed of herself for attacking my client and Dr. Ford. How did she make a credibility determination as to my client? How is she qualified to do that without ANY investigation? She did ZERO to determine whether my client and her witnesses were credible — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

And he’s not liking anybody saying he helped to discredit the case against Kavanaugh:

Need to check with my Dem friends, but somehow I don’t think Avenatti comes out of this as the party’s blue-eyed boy https://t.co/N7AgdI28Rh — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) October 5, 2018

You are right. I should have turned my back on my client. Told her to “shut up” and stay quiet because people like you and others apparently believe assault victims are to blame. This line of thinking is disgusting and offensive to all survivors. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Avenatti’s going to continue to be viewed as somebody who helped provide Kavanaugh with a crucial swing vote:

So Avenatti's allegations — and Democrats' willingness to run with them — basically provided Collins the cover to vote for Kavanaugh. Deal with it, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/udwBmxo3Vz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 5, 2018

It is both wonderful and ironic considering how the Dems flocked to Avenatti simply because he was willing spew hate towards Trump on CNN and MSNBC nightly. Now they have 30 years to think about it. Thanks Senator Collins. — TAF (@jett2017) October 5, 2018

Ironic indeed.