Republican Sen. Susan Collins began her remarks ahead of announcing her decision on the confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh by blasting the circus that this process turned into, as well as citing Kavanaugh’s rulings from the bench:

Sen. Susan Collins: "Our Supreme Court confirmation process has been in steady decline for more than 30 years. One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom." https://t.co/N5yMUp1dH3 pic.twitter.com/fGwmycDh8O — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018

.@SenatorCollins on Kavanaugh nomination: "The president nominated Brett Kavanaugh on July 9. Within moments of that announcement, special interest groups raced to be the first to oppose him." https://t.co/RYjqte19Tw pic.twitter.com/u2BvF6FsSx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2018

Collins speech a bizarre flashback to what a debate over a Supreme Court confirmation should be about — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 5, 2018

.@SenatorCollins is methodically deconstructing the opposition to Kavanaugh and delivering a thorough, thoughtful, dispassionate speech on judicial philosophy — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 5, 2018

Ahead of announcing her decision, Collins invoked an Obama SCOTUS nominee, Merrick Garland, which had to raise liberals’ blood pressure:

Susan Collins points out how often Merrick Garland and Kavanaugh have voted together, which sounds like it was aimed to be a little salt in the wound for the left — Tim Mak (@timkmak) October 5, 2018

Collins also spoke of the many allegations against Kavanaugh. She spoke about the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford:

“I found [Christine Blasey Ford’s] testimony to be sincere, painful and compelling. I believe that she is a survivor of a sexual assault and that this trauma has upended her life. Nevertheless, the four witnesses she named could not corroborate any of the events,” Collins said. pic.twitter.com/Fwav18AXWA — POLITICO (@politico) October 5, 2018

But Collins took a big hammer to the allegations coming from a client of Michael Avenatti:

Sen. Collins says the gang rape allegation was "outlandish."#KavanaughConfirmation — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) October 5, 2018

Collins denounces Julie Swetnick's allegation that Kavanaugh was somehow involved in a gang rape, saying it's "outlandish" and a "stark reminder of why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins literal SLAYING of Michael Avenatti on the Senate floor might just have made this all worth it. 🗡🔥 — Alex Wilkes (@AlexandraCSmith) October 5, 2018

Hoo boy … Collins is basically setting up Avenatti as the fall guy. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 5, 2018

As if that wasn’t hard enough for the Left to take, Collins’ final decision on the Kavanaugh vote will be enough to put the Resistance over the edge:

Susan Collins: "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh" — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) October 5, 2018

"I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Collins says. Big twist at the end there. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 5, 2018

Is it all over now except the shouting? Because we know there’s going to be plenty of that in the wake of Collins’ announcement:

Collins is pounding her desk in defense of Dr. Ford, calling her a "survivor." But she just finished saying she doesnt believe her story. There is so much bad faith in this speech. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 5, 2018

"Me too matters," Said the hypocrite @SenatorCollins as she suggested Dr. Ford lacked the memory recall to recollect her own rape.#KavanaughConfirmation — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) October 5, 2018

Susan Collins stabs women in the back for her fellow Republicans https://t.co/K1FOPL0Zhr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 5, 2018

Trauma victims do crazy shit. The mind does a lot to protect itself. The idea that rape survivors get victimized all over again by people like @SenatorCollins who are too lazy or ignorant to read a damn book is infuriating. 1/ — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) October 5, 2018

perhaps the most offensive part of it all is that collins is of mediocre-low intelligence at best — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) October 5, 2018

If Democrats aren't rolling out their list of 2020 challengers against Susan Collins right freaking now, I'm gong to start yelling out of my window. — Lily Herman (@lkherman) October 5, 2018

Aaaaaand there it is. Finally. Shame on you, Susan Collins. Time to contribute again to the fund that will help remove this human shade of beige from office: https://t.co/kJWbZEGemj — Beelzebrooks Sherman [is closed to queries] (@byobrooks) October 5, 2018

Around the same time of Collins’ speech, adding insult to injury for Dems, Sen. Joe Manchin said he’d be voting “yes” on Kavanaugh tomorrow: