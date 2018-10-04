Earlier today, anti-Kavanaugh protesters made their way to the Hart Senate Building in Washington, DC, including Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first cousin once removed, actress/comedian Amy Schumer:

Protesters march in DC against Brett Kavanaugh. @WhoopiGoldberg, @amyschumer and other celebs are expected to attend https://t.co/ntSEFf9hfH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 4, 2018

.@amyschumer: "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter." pic.twitter.com/UYKdlMKZ4A — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

There were a lot of people who joined Schumer in finding enough time on a Thursday afternoon to protest at the Hart building:

Amy Schumer is here at Hart atrium for #NoKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/IUql2UNa8Y — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 4, 2018

I spy @amyschumer protesting in the senate office building pic.twitter.com/KfkedRYaJt — TracieEganMorrissey (@TracieMorrissey) October 4, 2018

Hart anti-Kavanaugh protest getting bigger & louder. pic.twitter.com/OZnCKJnPtW — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 4, 2018

Schumer was among those eventually detained by police:

Amy Schumer is one of the many #CancelKavanaugh protesters arrested here in the Hart Senate Office Building just now. #DC pic.twitter.com/Hc2coZP0Qz — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 4, 2018

After being released maybe Schumer will have a chance to stop by and say hi to her fellow Kavanaugh resistor and family member, Sen. Chuck Schumer.