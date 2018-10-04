Earlier today, anti-Kavanaugh protesters made their way to the Hart Senate Building in Washington, DC, including Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first cousin once removed, actress/comedian Amy Schumer:

There were a lot of people who joined Schumer in finding enough time on a Thursday afternoon to protest at the Hart building:

Schumer was among those eventually detained by police:

After being released maybe Schumer will have a chance to stop by and say hi to her fellow Kavanaugh resistor and family member, Sen. Chuck Schumer.

