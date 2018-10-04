Earlier today, anti-Kavanaugh protesters made their way to the Hart Senate Building in Washington, DC, including Sen. Chuck Schumer’s first cousin once removed, actress/comedian Amy Schumer:
Protesters march in DC against Brett Kavanaugh. @WhoopiGoldberg, @amyschumer and other celebs are expected to attend https://t.co/ntSEFf9hfH
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 4, 2018
.@amyschumer: "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter." pic.twitter.com/UYKdlMKZ4A
— The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018
There were a lot of people who joined Schumer in finding enough time on a Thursday afternoon to protest at the Hart building:
Amy Schumer is here at Hart atrium for #NoKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/IUql2UNa8Y
— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 4, 2018
I spy @amyschumer protesting in the senate office building pic.twitter.com/KfkedRYaJt
— TracieEganMorrissey (@TracieMorrissey) October 4, 2018
Hart anti-Kavanaugh protest getting bigger & louder. pic.twitter.com/OZnCKJnPtW
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 4, 2018
Schumer was among those eventually detained by police:
Amy Schumer is one of the many #CancelKavanaugh protesters arrested here in the Hart Senate Office Building just now. #DC pic.twitter.com/Hc2coZP0Qz
— Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 4, 2018
Actress Amy Schumer is detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/C8N0k97ZE9
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018
Amy Schumer is detained alongside other protestors in D.C. pic.twitter.com/0z3o6sEUla
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2018
After being released maybe Schumer will have a chance to stop by and say hi to her fellow Kavanaugh resistor and family member, Sen. Chuck Schumer.