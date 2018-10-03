What’s Chelsea Clinton’s take on the whole Brett Kavanaugh situation? Don’t be drinking anything when watching this explanation:

"I don’t .. Admittedly my opposition is kind of rooted in policy, but I now am even more intense in my feelings because of how political he’s become.” –@ChelseaClinton on whether she thinks Brett #Kavanaugh should be confirmed pic.twitter.com/BPnmpk1dIE — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) October 3, 2018

Kavanaugh has become too political?

And liberals have put a “do not resuscitate” order on irony to make sure there’s no possible return from the dead.

Yeah. Why would a man get angry & political over being called a serial rapist by one political party coordinating a smear campaign against him? It's a real mystery 🙄 — The Real Bepo (D) (@RealBepo) October 3, 2018

Yes, he's all over the talk shows with his opinions on issues. He's not political, the reporting of him is. — Jen (@JCEdmund) October 3, 2018

This is how the Dems can screw up the midterms https://t.co/EoqtXkIJYU — Soylentblue (@soylentblue) October 3, 2018

