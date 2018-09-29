Michael Moore’s ex-wife has filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that he owes her money for collaborative movie projects. Moore claims he’s being smeared:
Michael Moore slams ex-wife's lawsuit as a 'smear campaign' https://t.co/Uq9cyfzNAj
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2018
Sorry Michael, but according to the current rules of progressive politics…
@MMFlint She must be believed!!
— Nick Allen (@globalNick72) September 29, 2018
Bingo!
Isn't He for Women always being Believed? #ConfirmKavanaugh
— LJ James (@AmericanBikerX) September 29, 2018
No… she is a woman, and to be believed… you are guilty!!!
You have been #MeToo d!!!
How does that shoe feel?
— Valerie Toler (@vstoler1) September 29, 2018
This is got to be the best thing I've seen yet, Michael Moore is saying that a woman is making a false accusation…oohhhh the irony https://t.co/ArwoCymETg
— Skippy_LaRue (@Skippy_LaRue) September 29, 2018
I'm confused, thought we were supposed to believe women, and not old white dudes. https://t.co/LPbvZpW2qt
— yojamesbo (@yojamesbo) September 29, 2018
Mr. Moore @MMFlint, doesn't your contention fly directly in the face of the Left's #BelieveWomen?
Are you suggesting instead that folks like me who urge that we #BelieveEvidenceNotGender may have a valid point?
This really is a topsy-turvy world we live in. https://t.co/Be7CCKrhsX
— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 29, 2018
She must be believed!
— Robert Angelica (@robertangelica) September 29, 2018
No Mike! Women must be believed! https://t.co/ODguhmy1aa
— Jonathan Brothers (@BrothaBrothers) September 29, 2018
"Believe the woman!"
— Honorary American (@honoraryamerica) September 29, 2018
— Hubinion.com (@Hubinioncom) September 29, 2018
Oh no, you are guilty no matter what!!!
— Gionani (@kozanigio) September 29, 2018
That’s some serious backfire!
Moore’s claim of being smeared is also as ironic as it gets:
His whole career is made from smearing people. https://t.co/lBlymTnYa0
— The Unpaid Bill (@ExtorrisScout) September 29, 2018
Mr. Smear gets Smeared? Perfect.
— John Boldebook (@ValveDoc) September 29, 2018
You can’t make this stuff up.