Michael Moore’s ex-wife has filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that he owes her money for collaborative movie projects. Moore claims he’s being smeared:

Michael Moore slams ex-wife's lawsuit as a 'smear campaign' https://t.co/Uq9cyfzNAj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2018

Sorry Michael, but according to the current rules of progressive politics…

@MMFlint She must be believed!! — Nick Allen (@globalNick72) September 29, 2018

Bingo!

Isn't He for Women always being Believed? #ConfirmKavanaugh — LJ James (@AmericanBikerX) September 29, 2018

No… she is a woman, and to be believed… you are guilty!!!

You have been #MeToo d!!!

How does that shoe feel? — Valerie Toler (@vstoler1) September 29, 2018

This is got to be the best thing I've seen yet, Michael Moore is saying that a woman is making a false accusation…oohhhh the irony https://t.co/ArwoCymETg — Skippy_LaRue (@Skippy_LaRue) September 29, 2018

I'm confused, thought we were supposed to believe women, and not old white dudes. https://t.co/LPbvZpW2qt — yojamesbo (@yojamesbo) September 29, 2018

Mr. Moore @MMFlint, doesn't your contention fly directly in the face of the Left's #BelieveWomen? Are you suggesting instead that folks like me who urge that we #BelieveEvidenceNotGender may have a valid point? This really is a topsy-turvy world we live in. https://t.co/Be7CCKrhsX — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 29, 2018

She must be believed! — Robert Angelica (@robertangelica) September 29, 2018

No Mike! Women must be believed! https://t.co/ODguhmy1aa — Jonathan Brothers (@BrothaBrothers) September 29, 2018

"Believe the woman!" — Honorary American (@honoraryamerica) September 29, 2018

Oh no, you are guilty no matter what!!! — Gionani (@kozanigio) September 29, 2018

That’s some serious backfire!

Moore’s claim of being smeared is also as ironic as it gets:

His whole career is made from smearing people. https://t.co/lBlymTnYa0 — The Unpaid Bill (@ExtorrisScout) September 29, 2018

Mr. Smear gets Smeared? Perfect. — John Boldebook (@ValveDoc) September 29, 2018

You can’t make this stuff up.