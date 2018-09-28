During yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee questioning of Brett Kavanaugh, Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse showed a particular obsession with the SCOTUS nominee’s high school yearbook:

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh about certain notations in his high school yearbook and it was … really something. pic.twitter.com/p4vcCmdBRM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 27, 2018

During comments today ahead of the committee’s vote on forwarding the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, Sen. Whitehouse wasn’t finished analyzing and decrypting what was written in the yearbook:

"I don't believe 'boof' is flatulence." — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 28, 2018

Sen. Whitehouse right now on #Kavanaugh, circling back on his questions about his yearbook yesterday: "I don't believe boofed is flatulence. I don't believe the devil's triangle is a drinking game. I don't believe calling yourself a girl's alumnus is being her friend." — Meghan Keneally (@mkeneally) September 28, 2018

Whitehouse also did a deep dive into the calendar from 1982 that Kavanaugh turned over to the committee:

.@SenWhitehouse: “This may, may, be powerful corroborating evidence that the assault happened, that it happened that day and that it happened in that place, but with no FBI investigation, we can’t tell.” pic.twitter.com/wrpd6wj0K1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

This whitehouse dem is a joke. Couldn’t find any evidence that Kavanaugh is guilty. So they pick apart his high school yearbook? Give me a break. How insulting. Then they try and pick apart this mans calendar. Omg. I can’t stand this corruption from the left — Laurie Firestone (@musiclsunshine) September 28, 2018

