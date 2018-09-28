During yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee questioning of Brett Kavanaugh, Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse showed a particular obsession with the SCOTUS nominee’s high school yearbook:

During comments today ahead of the committee’s vote on forwarding the Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, Sen. Whitehouse wasn’t finished analyzing and decrypting what was written in the yearbook:

Yeah, a U.S. senator actually said that. But wait, there’s more!

Whitehouse also did a deep dive into the calendar from 1982 that Kavanaugh turned over to the committee:

He was really trying:

Confirmed: The U.S. Senate is the…

Heh.

