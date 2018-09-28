Among Judicial Committee Democrats speaking ahead of the vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination forward is senator and potential 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker, who pledged to continue to lead the way in toning down the rhetoric in DC:

.@CoryBooker: “The goodness and the decency of Republicans and Democrats in this country is self-evident and we demonize each other in ways that I will be and continue to be an exemplar of trying to get our dialogue to rise to something different.” https://t.co/FVPyEJhAJf pic.twitter.com/y1zcm8nUXp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

Really?

And then some.

So cute when they say the right things but don't really believe it in their hearts. https://t.co/w72CDUHt5Y — Melissa MLyons (@MelissaML1) September 28, 2018

What a load of crap! Spartacus is a prime purveyor of this venom. https://t.co/8iByScjxMq — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) September 28, 2018

Earlier this year Booker advised liberal activists to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Not buying it, campaigning — PlainOleNana (@PlainOleNana) September 28, 2018

He is not speaking to this topic, this is his opening campaign speech. — R. Hugh Patterson (@iRHPatterson) September 28, 2018

That’s very likely.