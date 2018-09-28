With a Judiciary Committee on Brett Kavanaugh vote set for early this afternoon, it’s clear which way the chips are going to fall, because committee Dem Sen. Kamala Harris is ready to take her ball and go home early:

Setting a vote on Kavanaugh less than 24 hours after yesterday's testimony shows what a sham this process has been. I just refused to vote and walked out. https://t.co/F3sIHiJcrr — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 28, 2018

Harris left the hearing after not voting on a motion put forth by Sen. Blumenthal (after it was clear it would be voted down), went into the hallway and found some microphones along with other Dems:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): "Frankly, the statements yesterday were about bullying fellow Senators and from top to bottom, this has been about bullies." https://t.co/Tw1hPa0UC7 pic.twitter.com/RhIvCyUn9i — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 28, 2018

Senate Democrats, flanked by women of the House, are decrying Judiciary Committee as a sham. ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ : “This is about raw power.” pic.twitter.com/7udNeoB9ky — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 28, 2018

.@KamalaHarris: “From top to bottom this has been about bullies. listen to the people. All we have asked for is that there be an FBI investigation. Dr. Ford came in and she poured out her heart, she cooperated with the process. She gave the process dignity and respect,… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 28, 2018

“… the least we could do is give her the dignity and respect of a process that has credibility. We are talking about putting on the United States Supreme Court for a lifetime. For the sake of our democracy and the integrity of our democracy you would think… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 28, 2018

“… that members of the United States Senate would say wait a minute, there’s enough here to push pause. Let’s reflect on what we’re about to do.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 28, 2018

As Barack Obama once said, “elections have consequences.”

.@KamalaHarris storms out of Committee hearing, makes her way to a waiting mic: "This is about raw power!" Indeed: THEIR relentless pursuit of it. Nobody does projection better than the Left does. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 28, 2018

Super adult of you. https://t.co/GNh8nTZxsa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 28, 2018

We expected nothing less.