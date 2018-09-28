With a Judiciary Committee on Brett Kavanaugh vote set for early this afternoon, it’s clear which way the chips are going to fall, because committee Dem Sen. Kamala Harris is ready to take her ball and go home early:

Harris left the hearing after not voting on a motion put forth by Sen. Blumenthal (after it was clear it would be voted down), went into the hallway and found some microphones along with other Dems:

As Barack Obama once said, “elections have consequences.”

We expected nothing less.

