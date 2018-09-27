As Twitchy told you earlier, lefty reaction to Brett Kavanaugh’s blistering and emotional opening statement was a negative one (and it would have been a negative reaction if Kavanaugh had been quiet and reserved).

Rep. Ted Lieu had a disgusting take, because the left’s narrative must never be abandoned no matter what or who it’s rolling over:

If Brett Kavanaugh can be this angry on national TV, imagine what he's like when he gets inebriated.#KavanaughHearings https://t.co/jqszfqb8Fq — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2018

Lieu heard about it big time:

If you think a good man would or SHOULD act in any way other than this… then we would question your definition of what it means to be a good man. https://t.co/BHPuoCdRVD — Conservative Review (@CR) September 27, 2018

Everything that is wrong about politics in America. Right here. https://t.co/WPjEO284Fn — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 27, 2018

This is disgraceful conjecture. https://t.co/wi3aDV5hLL — Jack Crowe (@jackrcrowe) September 27, 2018

This is what it looks like when you live in a moral and ethical vacuum. Absolutely shameful. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/NbOxyr1WYC — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 27, 2018

I can't imagine anyone normal ever voting for you…. — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) September 27, 2018

And hey, TWO can play Lieu’s game:

If Ted Lieu can be this disgraceful on social media, imagine what he's like when he gets behind closed doors. https://t.co/6QMqDdHrOb — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 27, 2018

Exactly.