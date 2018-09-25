As we told you over the weekend, Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono had an unreal take on Brett Kavanaugh:

Did she REALLY go there?! Sen. Mazie Hirono's reasoning for doubting Kavanaugh's credibility is MADDENING (video) https://t.co/PMyBBViZrD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2018

Hirono basically said that Kavanaugh should be considered guilty until proven innocent because of his judicial ideology:

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Doesn’t Kavanaugh have the same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?” Sen. Mazie Hirono: “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/E2UoZMzNhN pic.twitter.com/3mDb8ysskj — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2018

Not to be outdone, another Democrat, Sen. Dick Blumenthal, doubled down on that:

.@NoahCRothman to Blumenthal: Do you agree w/ Hirono that Kavanaugh doesn't deserve presumption of innocence?@SenBlumenthal: Yes, the "burden" is on the White House to disprove his guilt pic.twitter.com/gvFv22vH6G — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2018

Simply unreal.

What? That’s not how this works. https://t.co/8lct4gnn1n — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) September 24, 2018

It is as far as Senate Dems are concerned, apparently.

Kind of hard to imagine people agreeing with this, but this is his party’s current position. Doubt it will age well. https://t.co/WN4rpvXaj4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 25, 2018

Can anyone on the Left tell me which Amendments in the Bill of Rights they actually believe in? They support the 1st, but only when it is speech they agree with. They want to repeal the 2nd. And now the 4th is apparently out the window! https://t.co/iwugYT4ytY — Brady Dube (@BradyDube) September 24, 2018

Hey @SenBlumenthal can you please look up how the laws work in the US? The "burden" is not on him, it is on the one who cannot remember when or where the "attack" happened, the same person whose "eye-witnesses" can't remember it happened and no other facts. You are a fraud https://t.co/2GtDiB03r8 — Dayylin (@dayylin) September 25, 2018

Evergreen tweet these days:

This is NUTS https://t.co/4cuuFp8tRr — roly giz (@rolygiz) September 25, 2018

It really is.