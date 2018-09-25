As we told you over the weekend, Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono had an unreal take on Brett Kavanaugh:

Hirono basically said that Kavanaugh should be considered guilty until proven innocent because of his judicial ideology:

Not to be outdone, another Democrat, Sen. Dick Blumenthal, doubled down on that:

Trending

Simply unreal.

It is as far as Senate Dems are concerned, apparently.

Evergreen tweet these days:

It really is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDick BlumenthalMazie HironoSCOTUSSupreme Court