The Senate Democrats continue to show their true colors during the Left’s attempts to derail the Kavanaugh nomination, and Sen. Chris Coons is among those leading the way:

Dem idea of justice: on MTP Daily, Sen. Chris Coons just said that Judge Kavanaugh "bears the burden of disproving these allegations." #tcot#BrettKavanaugh#ChristineFord#MTPDaily#DeborahRamirez pic.twitter.com/fZcouvWsXo — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) September 24, 2018

Simply amazing.

This is just wild. They're going with this. https://t.co/CprabDmNlU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 24, 2018

Yes they are.

LOL….I guess Coons didn’t get the same legal education as Kavanaugh even though they were classmates. His comment is ridiculous… — Conservativ American (@JustConservativ) September 25, 2018

That's not how it works. — Peckerwood (@DQuidic) September 24, 2018

Hum … that’s not how they explained it to me when I was studying to become a American. https://t.co/ggg4DuLYEh — Veronique de Rugy (@veroderugy) September 25, 2018

How does someone like @SenCoonsOffice get to “vet” judges when he understands precious zip about law? https://t.co/WmcsdbfpTB — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) September 25, 2018

Do Dems like Coons ever think that through?

Let's apply that to you and those you support when the inevitable happens https://t.co/qgo1mDZtVp — Epa Minondas (@WTEpaminondas) September 25, 2018

The “rules” would certainly be changed for that hypothetical situation.

Keep in mind Senator Coons is a graduate of Yale Law School. #BrettKavanuagh https://t.co/Fo9BpFgWwg — The Mad Sailor 🇺🇸 🎖️🈴 (@Pacifica120s) September 25, 2018

And many at that school obviously agree with Coons.