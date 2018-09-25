The Senate Democrats continue to show their true colors during the Left’s attempts to derail the Kavanaugh nomination, and Sen. Chris Coons is among those leading the way:
Dem idea of justice: on MTP Daily, Sen. Chris Coons just said that Judge Kavanaugh "bears the burden of disproving these allegations." #tcot#BrettKavanaugh#ChristineFord#MTPDaily#DeborahRamirez pic.twitter.com/fZcouvWsXo
— Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) September 24, 2018
Simply amazing.
This is just wild. They're going with this. https://t.co/CprabDmNlU
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 24, 2018
Yes they are.
LOL….I guess Coons didn’t get the same legal education as Kavanaugh even though they were classmates. His comment is ridiculous…
— Conservativ American (@JustConservativ) September 25, 2018
That's not how it works.
— Peckerwood (@DQuidic) September 24, 2018
Hum … that’s not how they explained it to me when I was studying to become a American. https://t.co/ggg4DuLYEh
— Veronique de Rugy (@veroderugy) September 25, 2018
How does someone like @SenCoonsOffice get to “vet” judges when he understands precious zip about law? https://t.co/WmcsdbfpTB
— Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) September 25, 2018
Do Dems like Coons ever think that through?
Let's apply that to you and those you support when the inevitable happens https://t.co/qgo1mDZtVp
— Epa Minondas (@WTEpaminondas) September 25, 2018
The “rules” would certainly be changed for that hypothetical situation.
Keep in mind Senator Coons is a graduate of Yale Law School. #BrettKavanuagh https://t.co/Fo9BpFgWwg
— The Mad Sailor 🇺🇸 🎖️🈴 (@Pacifica120s) September 25, 2018
And many at that school obviously agree with Coons.
Yale Law students sit out class, travel to Supreme Court to protest Kavanaugh https://t.co/ED9Z8iUmf0
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2018