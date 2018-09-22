According to Jennifer Rubin’s Twitter bio, she’s a “conservative blogger” for the Washington Post, and many are noticing that doesn’t often match up with Rubin’s tweets. Today’s example:

Republicans are all about victims going through hell. Rape victims need to drive 100's of miles to get an abortion in their world. Ford has to drive faster across country. The gender gap is goin' look like the Grand Canyon — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 21, 2018

First of all, a bio change seems to be in order:

Someone hacked your account and wrote you’re a conservative blogger. — Matthew Jones (@jonezytx) September 21, 2018

You still have "conservative" in your bio. You should see to that. https://t.co/5N8Gi8v3Os — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) September 21, 2018

Well, maybe it depends on what your definition of “conservative” is. Then there’s the tweet itself:

You're fn crazy. Full stop. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 21, 2018

She's been offered a phone interview, to have the interview done at her home, everything short of sending a Lyft to pick her up from Cali. Add this to the myriad of other requests & please tell me when we're allowed to wonder about the veracity of the allegations https://t.co/55p3GNOCfJ — Pat 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@nikeman310) September 21, 2018

Committee offered to fly out to her. She refused.

Show just a bit of intelligence here. You can see through this too, no? — ⚔️ Marine 🇺🇸 ONE ⚔️ (@TheReady1775) September 21, 2018

Garbage like this is why I quit following her a long time ago. I wrote in for 2016, but she HATES Trump SO MUCH, Kavanaugh's biggest sin is he was nominated by him.

Conservative, @washingtonpost ??? On what planet? https://t.co/4Q6r2o8B70 — Michael Rinker (@MichaelRinker) September 21, 2018

You know, we’re starting to doubt Rubin’s “conservative” cred. *Eye roll*