According to Jennifer Rubin’s Twitter bio, she’s a “conservative blogger” for the Washington Post, and many are noticing that doesn’t often match up with Rubin’s tweets. Today’s example:

First of all, a bio change seems to be in order:

Trending

Well, maybe it depends on what your definition of “conservative” is. Then there’s the tweet itself:

You know, we’re starting to doubt Rubin’s “conservative” cred. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBrett KavanaughconservativeDonald TrumpJennifer RubinSCOTUSSupreme CourtWashington Post