The Washingon Post assigned four reporters to dig deeper into Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s story, and the claims made in the article really dial everything up a notch:

“Her mind-set was, ‘I’ve got this terrible secret. . . .What am I going to do with this secret?’ ” her husband, Russell Ford, recalled. She even researched moving to another country, he said. https://t.co/ykWzgrJ4DY — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2018

According to claims in the story where the reporters talked to a few friends of the couple, Blasey Ford and her husband considered leaving the country after learning it was possible that Brett Kavanaugh could be nominated to the Supreme Court:

Four WashPost colleagues and I spent the last several days talking to friends of Christine Blasey Ford and her husband Russell Ford. They initially wanted to flee the country once they thought Kavanaugh might get named to the Supreme Court. Our new story: https://t.co/ALnjosN11v — IanShapira (@ianshapira) September 22, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford, according to @washingtonpost, feared that Brett Kavanaugh would be nominated for the Supreme Court from the day that Trump was elected. When he eventually was, her husband says that she considered moving out the country. https://t.co/9RjyIsIO4E — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 22, 2018

Washington Post reports that Christine Blasey Ford was so resolute on avoiding confronting her troubling recollections about Brett Kavanaugh she considered leaving the country if he was nominated. https://t.co/1Wi5cCgYGB pic.twitter.com/lyjE6yOvj8 — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 22, 2018

On the Resistance side, that story has made their Kavanaugh alarms sound even louder, but many others are rolling their eyes:

"flee the country" because of a Supreme Court justice being nominated is extreme partisan derangement🙄 It's not sane at all. You are exposing Ford & her husband as rabid partisans here. https://t.co/W5k9rRa0ke — libertybelle (@october601) September 22, 2018

So she's willing to talk just not to the Senate Judiciary committee? Why not? https://t.co/Q6qHXc8oef — Richard King (@rtking10) September 22, 2018

This is all a prologue to her upcoming book. She’ll replace “fleeing the country” with “being on every single news program selling her book”. Bank on it. https://t.co/8iYznfrjM9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 22, 2018

This is what normal humans refer to as "purest horseshit." https://t.co/wah7qurOJM — Russ Emerson ♿ (@RussEmerson) September 22, 2018

4 friends came forward? There were 65 signatures and quite a few went on TV in support of Judge Kavanaugh. I feel bad for Ford but the burden of proof is still falls on Ford. https://t.co/H1wiM1RDvL — CKT (@Chicklet777) September 22, 2018

"Flee the country" – my, she sure cranks up the melodrama here – no, this does not make her sound like an unhinged nutcase at all. – If she and her media allies hope this makes her story sound more credible, I got bad news for them. https://t.co/m6yFjvtpC6 — Macavity (@mysterycat314) September 22, 2018

As for potentially moving overseas…

Dr. Ford: I couldn't possibly fly to D.C. for a hearing, I don't fly. Also Dr. Ford: I considered moving to New Zealand. https://t.co/iy14AUPmog — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 22, 2018

If she cannot fly will she go to NZ by boat? https://t.co/ixfQFqyzum — /OLA (@moep_eins) September 22, 2018

So she is willing to fly https://t.co/zZAn7Ta1ha pic.twitter.com/45RRyWgISe — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 22, 2018

Apparently.

This little puff piece has so many holes…. https://t.co/6PHdTPemXG — Dan Curry (@dancurry) September 22, 2018

Here’s an assignment for the Post:

Why not spend some time with Kavanaugh’s friends and realize he’s a good man who’d never sexually assault anyone? https://t.co/739MLIt3tV — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 22, 2018

The Post probably won’t get right on that.