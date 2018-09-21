Why might Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and the Democrats ask for a further delay in any hearings? Don’t be drinking anything when you read the latest reason:
Dr. Ford has indicated to Republicans she doesn't want to fly, in part revealing why she doesn't want the hearing to be on Monday https://t.co/dOKovgTLRU
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 21, 2018
#Spittake
From Politico:
GOP members of the Judiciary Committee held a conference call on Friday morning to discuss how to respond to the requests from Ford’s lawyers. But several elements of their offer appear to be nonstarters with Democrats and Ford’s camp, which had made clear that she could not be in the capital to testify before Thursday, according to a senior aide to the minority.
“They’re making this disingenuous counter-offer knowing she won’t be here,” the Democratic aide said.
The GOP has been told that Ford does not want to fly from her California home to Washington, according to the Republican senator, which means she may need to drive across the country to make the hearing.
OMG. However, in that case, the Republicans covered that:
Grassley said they would go to California so I’m not sure why this is an issue. https://t.co/d4jKpPiEDD
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 21, 2018
Grassley offered to come to her.
Just vote already. https://t.co/rKU27dGKIO
— JWF (@JammieWF) September 21, 2018
If Republicans bring that up Ford’s lawyer might come up with some other excuse.
Next she'll claim she can't testify because she's washing her hair that day.
— Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) September 21, 2018
One thing’s becoming increasingly clear:
End this charade already. https://t.co/KWEh9z0F6B
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 21, 2018
The time has come.
Just when you thought you’d heard every possible excuse to avoid testifying https://t.co/irXvVLQBm9
— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 21, 2018
Come on … https://t.co/ab6yhVSJYK
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 21, 2018
This is a joke. This whole thing is a joke. Republicans should just confirm Kavanaugh and let the Democrats have a tantrum over it. Who cares at this point? https://t.co/t9ukRvPdX5
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2018
Then, just as she starts the car, she remembers she gets car sick and can't go. What a joke this has become! https://t.co/3KTWsAyYIH
— Just Over Here Watching (@cheryllape) September 21, 2018
She claims to fear for her safety so a cross-country drive should surely lessen the danger. https://t.co/rKU27dYm7o
— JWF (@JammieWF) September 21, 2018
Simply amazing.