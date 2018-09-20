Ticket will soon be available for an “intimate conversation” with Michelle Obama:

Tickets for Michelle Obama’s "intimate conversation" at Boston’s TD Garden in November go on sale to the public tomorrow morning. https://t.co/HmkDUDRl4X pic.twitter.com/se3nOqsBez — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 20, 2018

Just how “intimate” will it be?

"Intimate Conversation" and "Arena with 18,000 seats" seems like an interesting combination https://t.co/VzakfU67fT — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) September 20, 2018

“An intimate conversation with Michelle Obama” with 10k+ people in a huge arena — j’dan (@sportsandwit) September 20, 2018

Well, it depends on what your definition of “intimate” is. The stadium tour will launch in very intimate fashion soon:

'Intimate and honest conversations': Michelle Obama announces stadium tour to promote her upcoming memoir 'Becoming' pic.twitter.com/RAHTksWbl7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 19, 2018

Michelle Obama’s book tour is being billed as an “intimate conversation” w former first lady. She’s hosting the events at arenas like Capital One Center (18,500 capacity), United Center (23,500), AA Arena in Dallas (20,000). Not sure they’ll make all seats available, but whoa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 20, 2018

LOL, an "intimate conversation" with 20,000 giddy fans or a "rally"? https://t.co/SJRG8oJq8S — Ben Nwomeh MD (@bnwomeh) September 20, 2018

If you like your “intimate conversation,” you can keep it.