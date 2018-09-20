Earlier we told you about the protesters in Sen. Grassley’s office who were staging a sit-in and dine-in to protest the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, but the “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplayers were also there. Well, one of them was:

Check this picture taken from inside Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office:

That’s a big helping of ridiculous with a side of creepy.

Actually we’re not.

