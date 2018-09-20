Earlier we told you about the protesters in Sen. Grassley’s office who were staging a sit-in and dine-in to protest the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, but the “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplayers were also there. Well, one of them was:

Lone ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ protestor pacing outside Grassley’s office pic.twitter.com/yMyavKPjGv — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 20, 2018

Check this picture taken from inside Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office:

We also received a visit. pic.twitter.com/HuyOsf1NDv — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) September 20, 2018

That’s a big helping of ridiculous with a side of creepy.

"So, what are your hobbies?"

Liberals:https://t.co/P6VWytCcGX — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) September 20, 2018

She mistakenly rented the costume for the entire day, whereas all her buddies rented theirs by the hour. https://t.co/gue9PX8y1n — Politely Deplorable Dreg (@Airess) September 20, 2018

Are we sure she's not the nun from the movie that just came out? https://t.co/LQhbpboJdx — Peter Luk (@peterkluk) September 20, 2018

Actually we’re not.