The Senate Democrats continue to work hard to try and stall the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, and Sen. Lindsey Graham knows what the goal is:

Requiring an FBI investigation of a 36 year old allegation (without specific references to time or location) before Professor Ford will appear before the Judiciary Committee is not about finding the truth, but delaying the process till after the midterm elections. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2018

It is imperative the Judiciary committee move forward on the Kavanaugh nomination and a committee vote be taken ASAP. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2018

The Resistance didn’t like the South Carolina senator’s take on the Democrats’ tactics and call to move forward with the confirmation process:

Wrong Senator. An investigation is essential to any responsible due diligence for a lifetime appointment to SCOTUS. After how you handled Judge Garland's nomination, you and your GOP colleagues show your shameless hypocrisy by claiming urgency in the confirmation process. — Law Badger (@LawBadger) September 19, 2018

After five FBI separate background checks that missed his prior marijuana use, unsuccessful #SCOTUS nominee Douglas Ginsburg withdrew. Some of it happened back in the ‘60s. Federal investigators miss old stuff and can go back to it any time. This ain’t controversial. https://t.co/Jii7hvT479 — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) September 19, 2018

Without an investigation of the alleged attempted rape, Senators cannot have an informed vote for a LIFETIME appointment to the highest court in the land. Without an investigation, US senators cannot perform their constitutional duty. https://t.co/JGrPxhUrzq — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) September 19, 2018

Why are you so determined to get accused rapist Kavanaugh confirmed? Has accused rapist Kavanaugh promised you something that only accused rapist Kavanaugh can deliver? There are plenty of other qualified candidates who are not accused of rape available. — OlympicDane (@mortenbc58) September 19, 2018

Shove it up your Merrick Garland. You had ABSOLUTELY no problem sitting on his nomination for 293 days!!!! — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) September 19, 2018

You wouldn't even give Merrick Garland a hearing, and yet you are cramming a lying, partisan, accused attempted rapist with shady financials down America's throat. Why is this, Senator? — Carrie Sweet (@CarrieSweet2017) September 19, 2018

Hey , Lindsey …. MERRICK GARLAND …. remember him ? — Vince Olson (@SteelToeTruth) September 19, 2018

And? That is exactly the reason you gave for not giving Garland a hearing – let’s wait until after the election. Hypocrite. — hillary (@hillofbeans17) September 19, 2018

Graham must have been over the target, because he was taking a lot of flak.