On Rachel Maddow’s show last night, Hillary Clinton said there should be an FBI investigation into the allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Hillary Clinton to @Maddow: The White House could act very quickly to the request to have the FBI reopen their Kavanaugh review: "So far, they haven't done that." — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham wondered if somebody was hearing what Clinton was saying:

Hillary's now on @MSNBC talking abt the need for an FBI "investigation" of Ford's 36yo sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh. I wonder if Juanita Broadderick is watching. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 19, 2018

Narrator: “Juanita Broaddrick was watching,” and had some harsh words for Hillary:

The IRONY……@HillaryClinton will go down in history as the most deceitful and dishonest villain in America. https://t.co/8iuCiws2Ed — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations…. let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2018

Thanks for bringing that up, Hillary!