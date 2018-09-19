On Rachel Maddow’s show last night, Hillary Clinton said there should be an FBI investigation into the allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Laura Ingraham wondered if somebody was hearing what Clinton was saying:

Narrator: “Juanita Broaddrick was watching,” and had some harsh words for Hillary:

Thanks for bringing that up, Hillary!

