President Trump was asked a question this afternoon concerning SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the allegation against him:

Trump, asked whether Kavanaugh would withdraw per pooler @toddgillman, said: "What a ridiculous question." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 17, 2018

"What a ridiculous question," says Pres Trump, when asked if Judge Kavanaugh has offered to withdraw his nomination. In response to press questions, Pres reaffirmed his support and admiration for Kavanaugh. "I'm sure it will work out very well," said @POTUS of the nomination. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 17, 2018

In first comments on accusation against Kavanaugh, Trump says he's okay with postponing the vote as long as it’s not too long. "If it takes a little delay it'll take a little delay,” he says. Asked if Kavanaugh had offered to withdraw, Trump says, “What a ridiculous question." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 17, 2018

Here’s video:

Reporter: "Will you be withdrawing the Kavanaugh nomination?" Trump: "What a ridiculous question." pic.twitter.com/a7WZtDytqU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2018

That’s certainly not going to sit well with the Resistance, but then again, what does these days?