On the Senate floor today, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear he’s not happy with the Dianne Feinstein and the Dems sitting on the allegation against Brett Kavanaugh for so long:

MITCH MCCONNELL on the Senate floor is trashing FEINSTEIN’s handling of the allegation, saying Democrats leaked it to the press and mishandled allegations — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 17, 2018

MCCONNELL says GRASSLEY will handle “by the book,” which means background calls This dims the chances of a public hearing. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 17, 2018

McConnell notes that Ford's accusation is more than 30 years old, when in high school; that Kavanaugh denies it; that Feinstein has known about for 6 weeks; that Democrats did not raise it "even with the name redacted." — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 17, 2018

McConnell on Kavanaugh: "An accusation of 36 y/o misconduct has been brought forward at the last minute, in an irregular manner…Chosen to keep secret until the 11th hour." McConnell chastises Feinstein and other Senate Democrats for not bringing the accusation forward sooner. — Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) September 17, 2018

.@Senatemajldr: "But now, now, at the 11th hour, with committee votes on schedule, after Democrats have spent weeks and weeks searching for any possible reason that the nomination should be delayed, now, now they choose to reveal this allegation."#Kavanaugh #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/p9V3OVOSjO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2018

Well, there it is.

He's right. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 17, 2018

***

