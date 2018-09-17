President Trump declassifying and releasing documents related to the Russia investigation has already caused some concern from NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell. Up next, David Axelrod, a former adviser for the president who billed his administration as the most transparent in U.S. history, shared a theory to explain why Trump ordered the documents to be released:

.@DanaBashCNN just made a critical point. @POTUS just moved to release a tranche of classified documents related to the Russia probe. A great way to deflect attention from the growing Kavanaugh dumpster fire.

For now. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 17, 2018

The Trump theories these days are like belly buttons and other things: Everybody’s got one — especially the Resistance now that they’re trying desperately to derail the Kavanaugh nomination.

You clowns want transparency with Trump except when you don’t. Get outta here. https://t.co/JnofAqoxZj — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) September 17, 2018

“We want transparency!” Except when you don’t… https://t.co/d4RXQBNZuw — Dan McGhee (@danielpmcghee) September 17, 2018

Gee it's almost as if the reverse is true. Trump has been threatening for weeks that this was coming. https://t.co/RjrZQklkrM — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2018

Stay tuned!

