President Trump declassifying and releasing documents related to the Russia investigation has already caused some concern from NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell. Up next, David Axelrod, a former adviser for the president who billed his administration as the most transparent in U.S. history, shared a theory to explain why Trump ordered the documents to be released:
.@DanaBashCNN just made a critical point. @POTUS just moved to release a tranche of classified documents related to the Russia probe. A great way to deflect attention from the growing Kavanaugh dumpster fire.
For now.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 17, 2018
The Trump theories these days are like belly buttons and other things: Everybody’s got one — especially the Resistance now that they’re trying desperately to derail the Kavanaugh nomination.
You clowns want transparency with Trump except when you don’t.
Get outta here. https://t.co/JnofAqoxZj
— Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) September 17, 2018
“We want transparency!” Except when you don’t… https://t.co/d4RXQBNZuw
— Dan McGhee (@danielpmcghee) September 17, 2018
Gee it's almost as if the reverse is true. Trump has been threatening for weeks that this was coming. https://t.co/RjrZQklkrM
— Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2018
Stay tuned!
