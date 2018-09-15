A letter provided by Dianne Feinstein that reportedly contains an allegation from an unnamed woman concerning something SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused of having done in high school has Democrats calling for a delay in the confirmation process. Politico helped provide the Resistance with hope in this headline:

Sexual assault claim leaves Kavanaugh nomination in limbo https://t.co/zi9LBHG8Lf — POLITICO (@politico) September 15, 2018

Democrats will certainly approve of that spin:

Fienstein gets the headline she wanted aided by Politico. — PardonMyFrench (@1PardonMyFrench) September 15, 2018

But has Feinstein’s letter, with a claim that has been categorically denied by another man named in the allegation, really put the Kavanaugh nomination in “limbo”?

No, it doesn't. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 15, 2018

No. The Committee is voting next week https://t.co/YCdFXzPFpW — CTIronman (@CTIronman) September 15, 2018

Not at all. He will be confirmed by the end of the month. — Brian Trascher (@BTrascher) September 15, 2018

In limbo? A liberal senator withholds unsubstantiated evidence until the committee hearings are over and you think the nomination is in limbo? You should print facts, not your desires. Can you not be professional? — Ron Kirkland MD, MBA (@rhkirkland) September 15, 2018

The article basically contradicts the headline because Politico went on to report that the Kavanaugh nomination is moving forward as planned, not that Dems won’t appreciate the help pushing their narrative.