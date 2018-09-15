A letter provided by Dianne Feinstein that reportedly contains an allegation from an unnamed woman concerning something SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused of having done in high school has Democrats calling for a delay in the confirmation process. Politico helped provide the Resistance with hope in this headline:

Democrats will certainly approve of that spin:

Trending

But has Feinstein’s letter, with a claim that has been categorically denied by another man named in the allegation, really put the Kavanaugh nomination in “limbo”?

The article basically contradicts the headline because Politico went on to report that the Kavanaugh nomination is moving forward as planned, not that Dems won’t appreciate the help pushing their narrative.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDemocratsPoliticoSCOTUSSupreme Court