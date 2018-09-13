In the New York gubernatorial primary, Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated a challenger from the Left, Cynthia Nixon:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated Cynthia Nixon, turning aside a challenge from the left that led to a bitterly contested New York primary https://t.co/TmfArZmhBY — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2018

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo easily fended off a challenge from actress Cynthia Nixon in a Democratic primary, following clashes between the two candidates that challenged his progressive credentials and her readiness for office. https://t.co/DSRWgfPu59 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 14, 2018

Before losing the primary, Nixon campaigned in part on the need to make it easier for New York residents to vote:

New York State has some of the lowest voter turnout in the entire country. That’s not accidental. It’s a deliberate strategy that keeps working people out of the voting process in order to keep incumbents in power. We need to make it easier to vote, not harder.#FixDemocracyNow pic.twitter.com/vDpRWCakSp — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 3, 2018

But since the primary loss to Cuomo, Nixon’s campaign has done a one-eighty on that as evidenced by what they’re reportedly blaming, at least in part, for the loss:

I’m laughing at this Cynthia Nixon pre-result spin memo that blames…..turnout…..for her loss pic.twitter.com/1mielpJYd2 — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) September 14, 2018

Nixon team also saying the uncomfortable truth for a lot of lefty candidates tonight. High turnout likely means effective machine politics. Low turnout in the AOC Crowley race worked to AOC's advantage. pic.twitter.com/UgVCxCHPus — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) September 14, 2018

NY GOV: Cynthia Nixon's campaign is not happy that so many voters turned out to vote. In other states, Dems have a problem with this kind of argument. pic.twitter.com/mlnKfbI3PA — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 14, 2018

So, voter turnout needs to be higher, unless that’s a bad thing?

LOL “get out and vote!!!” Except if it means I’m gonna lose, then “too much turnout!!” Pathetic https://t.co/tHNP6O13S0 — Charlie (@CharlieThinks86) September 14, 2018

Irony overload!

***

Related:

Democratic socialist who lied about much of her background wins primary for NY state Senate seat