In the New York gubernatorial primary, Gov. Andrew Cuomo defeated a challenger from the Left, Cynthia Nixon:

Before losing the primary, Nixon campaigned in part on the need to make it easier for New York residents to vote:

But since the primary loss to Cuomo, Nixon’s campaign has done a one-eighty on that as evidenced by what they’re reportedly blaming, at least in part, for the loss:

So, voter turnout needs to be higher, unless that’s a bad thing?

Irony overload!

