As we told you yesterday, Breitbart News obtained a lengthy video showing Google’s leadership team holding an emotional meeting after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. The video showed Google execs describing how they were distraught by Clinton’s loss, and some tears were even shed.

After the video was released, Google sent out a statement saying in part, “nothing was said that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products”:

Here’s Google’s statement on that video Breitbart got its hands on pic.twitter.com/Sw5TTukJYw — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) September 12, 2018

If you’re short on time, Mollie Hemingway summed it up in a tweet:

Shorter Google: "Who are you going to believe about over-the-top bias problems, us or your lying eyes and ears that heard all about it in extraordinary detail for a solid hour?" https://t.co/Rxn5quqpvg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 12, 2018

That encapsulates Google’s statement perfectly!