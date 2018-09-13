As we told you yesterday, Breitbart News obtained a lengthy video showing Google’s leadership team holding an emotional meeting after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. The video showed Google execs describing how they were distraught by Clinton’s loss, and some tears were even shed.

After the video was released, Google sent out a statement saying in part, “nothing was said that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products”:

If you’re short on time, Mollie Hemingway summed it up in a tweet:

That encapsulates Google’s statement perfectly!

