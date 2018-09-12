Under scrutiny since the 2016 presidential election, companies running social media outlets have been on the defensive and denying accusations of personal political bias at the upper levels of management that might affect the company’s decisions. Breitbart recently obtained video of Google executives discussing the election of Donald Trump as president the day after the election that has raised many eyebrows:

Google has responded to that video, not by denying anything, but rather by trying to explain what it shows:

Did that smooth everything over? Let’s just say not everybody’s buying Google’s statement.

